Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Hayden, Grand Coulee, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Mullan, Davenport, Osburn, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, Wallace, Fairfield, Creston, St. Maries, Lookout Pass, Worley, Fernwood, Cheney, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Airway Heights, Wilbur, and Fourth Of July Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain and transition to snow overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&