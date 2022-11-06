SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University's Urban Arts Center opened its "Land Acknowledgement" show featuring a variety of local native artists on Friday.
Charlene Teters, of the Spokane tribe, curated an exhibition of local native artists who will create art around this subject and question.
Land Acknowledgements began in the late 20th century as a way to challenge audiences about their ignorance of the history of the original people and whose land they occupy.
In recent years, Land Acknowledgements have become almost required of US indigenous speakers, whose original intent has been drowned by the tsunami of historical feel-good fiction about the origins of European empire building in North America.