Gonzaga University President Dr. Thayne McCulloh sent an email to all staff and students regarding a big administrative change. Reverend Frank Case, who Vice President of the University and the Men’s Basketball Chaplain, resigned from his position effective immediately. Rev. Case has played a role in the ongoing controversy in which Jesuit Priests, credibly accused of sex crimes, lived in an on-campus housing facility.
One of those priests, James Poole, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women while he served as a Priest in Alaska. In fact, one Alaska woman received a $1 million settlement from the Roman Catholic Church after she sued for the abuse.
Instead of facing any criminal charges, Poole retired to the Cardinal Bea House on Gonzaga’s campus. In 1989, Rev. Frank Case endorsed Poole for a job at a Tacoma hospital. That’s despite allegations about Poole that had been documented by another priest. Case later said he did not check or did not have access to Poole’s personnel file.
Along with Rev. Case’s resignation, Rev. Pat Lee, S.J., Vice President for Mission and Ministry, has also resigned from his position leading the Mission and Ministry division. It’s not clear if the resignations have anything to do with the ongoing controversy.