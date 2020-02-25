SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Gonzaga students were sent an email informing them of an assault possibly involving the use of a BB gun that was reported the night before.
The assault reportedly happened at a bus stop on the NE corner of Hamilton and Cataldo at approximately 7:00 pm on Monday, Feb. 24. It was reported to Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety about an hour and a half later.
According to the email, there are currently no suspects and therefore there may still be a threat to the community.
The incident has also been reported to the Spokane Police Department.
Students and employees were also reminded in the email that Gonzaga Campus Security and Public Safety is available to provide safety escorts on campus 24 hours a day. They can be reached by calling (509)313-2222.
Additional safety information can be found on the Crime Prevention and Safety website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.