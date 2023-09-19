The U.S. News and World Report has released their rankings of colleges and universities in the U.S., which Gonzaga, Washington State, University of Idaho and Whitworth University all appeared on!
U.S. News & World Report’s National University category this year includes 435 schools, ranging from elite private universities to large state research institutions based on criteria established by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Each school is honored to be a part of this list and were eager to share this publicly!
Gonzaga University has released that they were among the top 100 National Universities for their fifth consecutive year. They have ranked 93rd as part of that prestigious list.
In the report, Gonzaga was recognized for:
- Top 3% in undergraduate teaching programs
- Top 6% in undergraduate engineering
- Top 6% in entrepreneurship
- Top 6% in finance
- Top 8% in accounting
- Top 9% in business management
- and Top 10 in the country for excellence in service learning
"The faculty and staff of Gonzaga are dedicated to excellence in teaching, learning, and scholarship across the university’s programs, and at all levels,” said President Thayne McCulloh. “I am gratified to know that this commitment, and the outcomes it produces, are reflected once again in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings.”
Washington State University bounced back into the top 100 public higher education institutions in the nation. WSU has ranked 96th, they have jumped 11 places compared to prior ranking.
In the report, Washington State was recognized for:
- 74th for their undergraduate engineering program
- 82nd for their undergraduate computer science program
- 84th for their undergraduate business program
- and 86th for their undergraduate nursing program
“Our efforts to provide the best possible educational opportunities for students and the most exceptional workplace for our faculty and staff are clearly exhibited in these latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report,” Elizabeth Chilton, provost and executive vice president, said. “It’s also clear from our latest national rankings that WSU is emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
The University of Idaho was very excited to announce that they were ranked at the number one public university in the west for their fourth consecutive year. U of I, nationally, is ranked as the 23rd best value school.
The Best Value rankings compare overall quality of the institution related to its price and any need-based aid or discounts given.
In the report, University of Idaho was recognized for:
- Top 6% on Top Public Schools
- 185th among all national universities
- 150th for their undergraduate engineering program
Last but not least, Whitworth University has been ranked at the third best value school in the west. They are also seventh among the best regional universities in the west.
In the report, Whitworth University was recognized for:
- 1st for their undergraduate teaching program
- Ranked 5th for best colleges for veterans
- 155th for their undergraduate engineering program
“Whitworth University professors are outstanding and highly accomplished teachers, mentors and scholars,” says Gregor Thuswaldner, provost & executive vice president. “I’m delighted that U.S. News & World Report consistently recognizes the dedication of our faculty in delivering an excellent education that nurtures both mind and heart.”
It is amazing to see four universities in our region being recognized for their excellence in academics. To look at the complete 2024 Best College Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, it is all on their website!