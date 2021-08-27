SPOKANE, WA - Guess what today is? It's move-in day! At least for hundreds of students at Gonzaga University! And when we say hundreds, Gonzaga is welcoming their second-largest freshmen class ever.
It's not every day you move into your college dorm.
"It's my first year, I'm really excited," Macy Mannen, one freshman said.
But being able to come back now is even more special with a pandemic eager to close everything down.
"We're trying to normalize it as much as we can and trying to get students the best experience, we possibly can but we also recognize that not everything is within our control," Kent Porterfield, the Vice Provost of Student Affairs said.
"The future was really uncertain, so I didn't really know, I didn't want to get my hopes up too much," Mannen said.
And despite a rise in cases, a mask mandate and vaccination requirement for all students and staff, the excitement to be back, ever-present on the student's faces.
"Everybody is looking forward to having a time where we can have a gathering of people back on campus. We haven't seen anything like this for 18 months at least on campus. So, there's a lot of excitement," Porterfield said.
"It's awesome and the freshman coming in that was his biggest thing - he wanted to be on campus," Jeff George, one parent of a Freshman and Junior said.
It seems many agree, with the second-largest incoming freshman class at just over 1,300 students - most of them vaccinated.
"We're going to be above 90% with our students that are vaccinated and those numbers continue to move in a positive direction for us," Porterfield said.
The campus - full again - not just with people, but with hope for the future.
"New things, new opportunities new promise and I think we especially feel it this year," he said.
"We need this. This is what it's supposed to be like and it's nice to see it come back to that," George said. "Zags takes care of zags."
Classes begin August 31st, of course, things can change in a matter of seconds.
Now as Gonzaga students are moving in and meeting new people, there's a new face rolling around campus they'll all be meeting for the first time.
We're talking about robots! And not just one!
According to TechCrunch, an online tech magazine, Kiwibot, a robotic sideway delivery startup is partnering up with Sodexo, a food services and management company.
Their purpose? To deliver food throughout campuses across the U.S, Gonzaga University is just the latest to join in.
TechCrunch says it originated at the University of Berkeley, and at a speed of just 2 miles an hour - it racked up to 150,000 deliveries. Of course, with a friendly smile included.
"We're just sort of getting the hang of it right now and students are asking us 'so how will it be used I don't know if we have all the answers for that yet. You know there are some advantages to being able to deliver in different ways. For example, for students who might not be feeling well and cooped up in their rooms or maybe your isolation quarantine housing - it gives you another way to deliver and provide services to students but they're just kind of fun right," Porterfield said.
And the robots are smart, you move in front of them, and they go around you. They get stopped up and they reverse and find a new way.
Of course, this isn't the only company trying to put delivery robots on college campuses. Gonzaga is just the latest university getting behind this pretty cool trend.
Either way, it was a nice surprise for many students here.