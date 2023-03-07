LAS VEGAS - The Gonzaga Women's basketball team will have to rely on at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament after losing the WCC Championship game to Portland, 64-60.
The Zags led by 11 points at halftime, but hot three-point shooting from Portland and multiple turnovers allowed Portland to take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Yvonne Ejim led the scoring for the Zags with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga turned the ball over 24 times.
Maisie Burnham led Portland with 19 points and six rebounds.
With the loss, Gonzaga lost out on their third straight WCC Tournament championship.
Now, the Gonzaga women set their sights on the NCAA Tournament. They'll find out where they play on Sunday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.