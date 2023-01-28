SPOKANE, Wash. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team pulled away from the Pepperdine Waves in the second half of a West Coast Conference matchup to win 67-49 on Saturday.
The Zags trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but went on a 14-6 run to end the second quarter to keep things close at 24-28 going into the break.
Yvonne Ejim kicked off a dominant third quarter for the Bulldogs with a quick layup. Brynna Maxwell scored four three-pointers in the quarter to lead the Zags to a 50-38 lead going into the final period, and Gonzaga never looked back.
The Zags extended their winning streak to 14 moved to 21-2 (11-0). Pepperdine fell to 7-14 (2-9).
Up next, Gonzaga will look to continue their dominance over WCC opponents against Santa Clara on Feb. 2. Pepperdine will face Saint Mary's on Feb. 2.