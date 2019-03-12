As the Gonzaga women are coming to terms with a loss in the WCC Tournament Finals, their coach is dealing with what is being described as a "family emergency".
Coach Lisa Fortier and her husband Craig were pulled from the Zags game against BYU near the end of the game. Coach Athletic Director Mike Roth walked onto the floor and led both to the back of the Orleans Arena, and SWX's Femi Abebefe described them as looking "concerned".
Craig Fortier returned a few minutes later, but Coach Fortier never came back.
Roth says Coach Fortier had to rush to the hospital to attend to family matter that occurred before the game. The rest of the family thought it was something they could attend to after the game, but when it was deemed an emergency, Lisa & Craig were notified.
Roth says her kids are indeed fine. No disclosure on who is involved in the emergency.
