SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team fell to a West Coast Conference opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, losing to the Santa Clara Broncos 77-72.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Santa Clara closed that gap with a 11-6 run to close the heading quarter.
Santa Clara continued their comeback in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time with 7:16 remaining on an Ashlee Maldonado three-pointer. After several lead changes, Gonzaga went to half with the lead, 35-34.
The Broncos' Tess Heal started the second half with five points in the first minute, giving the broncos a 39-35 lead. Santa Clara went on to outscore the bulldogs 20-10 in the pivotal third quarter.
The Zags tried to assemble a comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling within two with 11 seconds remaining on a Kaylynne Truong three-pointer, but the Broncos' made 3/4 free-throws down the stretch to protect the lead, ultimately winning 77-72.
Bulldogs star Brynna Maxwell had a bit of an off game, scoring just 12 points in 29 minutes. Yvonne Ejim led the scoring for the Zags with 26 points on 9-20 field goal shooting and 8-9 shooting on free-throws. Ejim also led the Zags with seven rebounds.
Heal led the scoring for the Broncos with 16, while Olivia Pollerd came off the bench to lead Santa Clara in rebounds with six.
With the loss, the Zags fell to 21-3 (11-1) on the season. The Broncos moved to 14-10 (5-6).
Next up, the Bulldogs will be back in action at San Francisco on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. The Broncos next play against Portland at home on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.