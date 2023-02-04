SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga women's basketball team got a bounce-back win with a dominant performance over the San Francisco Dons Saturday afternoon, winning 78-56.
The Zags never trailed on Saturday, getting out to a 23-16 lead by the end of the first quarter. Kaylynne Truong led the Zags in the first period with four three-pointers. She would go on to lead Bulldogs with 27 points.
San Francisco prevented the Bulldogs from expanding on their lead significantly in the second quarter thanks to a stronger defensive performance, but the Zags put the game away with a strong third quarter.
The win comes two days after the Zags dropped their first West Coast Conference game of the season against Santa Clara in a nailbiter. With Saturday's win, the Bulldogs moved to 22-3 (12-1) on the season and remained tied for first in the WCC with Portland.
The outcome sets up a bigtime showdown against Portland next Saturday at 10 a.m. at the McCarthy Center.
San Francisco moves to 15-9 (5-7) with the loss. The Dons next face off against Saint Mary's on Feb. 9.