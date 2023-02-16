SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga women's basketball team survived a sluggish fourth quarter to beat the Pacific Tigers in a West Coast Conference matchup Thursday evening, 69-58.
The Zags led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter and went into the final period with a 21-point lead. Even with a five-minute stretch where the Bulldogs did not score, the Tigers never came within single digits.
Zags guard Kaylynne Troung turned in a strong performance, scoring 21-points on 7-12 shooting. Forward Yvonne Ejim led the Zags with nine rebounds.
Gonzaga clicked on all cylinders in the first quarter of play, holding Pacific to just seven points in that stretch. Both teams went back and forth in the second quarter, giving Gonzaga a 35-24 lead at the half.
With the win, the Bulldogs moved to 24-3 (14-1) on the season and held onto first in the WCC. Pacific fell to 12-15 (7-9).
The Zags have just three games left on their regular season schedule. ESPN's Bracketology projects they will be a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament.