SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga women's basketball has lost its season opener against Oklahoma due to COVID-19. According to Oklahoma Basketball's Twitter, "the team could not meet the player availability threshold for the tournament due to COVID-19 tracing."
Gonzaga women's basketball loses season open opponent due to COVID-19
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
