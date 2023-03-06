LAS VEGAS - The Gonzaga women's basketball team is headed to the West Coast Conference championship game after beating BYU, 79-64.
Yvonne Ejim led the team with 21 points. Brynna Maxwell also added 18 points.
Gonzaga women's team is looking for their 11th conference tournament title in the WCC.
If they go on to win the WCC Championship, the Bulldogs will also lock themselves in to the NCAA Tournament.
The championship game will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the winner of the Portland/Pacific game on ESPNU.
The women will find out where they will play their first NCAA tournament game on March 12 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.