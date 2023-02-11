SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga women's basketball team is now in sole possession of first place in the West Coast Conference after outlasting Portland in a low-scoring but high-stakes game, 63-53.
Neither the Zags nor the Pilots could get anything going in a back-and-forth first half, with Gonzaga holding a razor-thin 19-18 lead at halftime.
Kaylynne Truong again led the Zags in scoring, scoring 20 points in 5/13 shooting from the field and 6/8 free-throws. All it took was a single three-pointer for Truong to be responsible for nearly half of Gonzaga's seven first-quarter points.
The Bulldogs once again capitalized on an explosive third quarter, outscoring Portland 27-15 in the period.
Truong scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half. Brynna Maxwell, one of the nation's best shooters, scored 13 points. McKayla Williams and Yvonne Ejim scored 11 points each.
The win lifted Gonzaga to 23-3 (13-1). Next, the Zags play Pacific at home on Feb. 16. With four games remaining, ESPN's bracketology forecasts the Bulldogs to be a 7 seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament.