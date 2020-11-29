The Gonzaga women's basketball team is set to open their season in dramatic fashion, taking on the number one ranked team in the country, South Carolina.
This game will tip off the season for the Zags, playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. The game is set to start at 12:00 pm PT.
The Zags come into the game ranked 20/21 in the country, their highest preseason ranking in program history. Regardless of the high ranking though, their first opponent will most likely be their toughest all season.
The last time the Zags faced the top ranked team in the nation was in 2018 when they played Notre Dame in Vancouver. This will be the first time in program history that Gonzaga and South Carolina have ever gone head to head.
Last season the Gamecocks finished 32-1 with a number one overall ranking. They were ranked number one headed into the NCAA tournament prior to its cancellation. This year, the Gamecocks return with three star players who are all on watch lists for their national position awards.
Aliyah Boston is the team's top scorer, as well as the reigning National Freshman of the Year. She is accompanied by Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, who combined to bring the Gamecocks average scoring to a historic 82 points per game last season. In their season opener this year, the Gamecocks beat Charleston by 81 points, 119-38.
South Carolina isn't the only team with solid returning players though, as the Zags will have multiple starters returning from last season's team. Senior Jill Townsend will lead the way for the Zags, becoming the first Zag in program history to be named to preseason national award watch lists. She will be joined by the twins, Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth, as well as Kaylynn and Kayleigh Truong.
The game will be streamed online as well as broadcasted on the radio. To find out more information on how to watch or listen, click here.
