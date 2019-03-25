SPOKANE - A Spokane Valley apparel company has announced that they will be selling "#GonzagaExists" shirts in the wake of a joke made by Jimmy Kimmel.
The late night host made a joke questioning the existence of Gonzaga University that has gone viral, especially in the Spokane community.
Zome Designs, located in the Spokane Valley, is joining the fight to get the message out there that the university exists.
The company says that t-shirts and sweatshirts will be available at retail grocery stores like Safeway, Albertsons and Rosaurs or can be purchased from their website.
The first shirts will be hot off the press Tuesday, March 26.