Gonzaga sophomore forward Filip Petrusev, the reigning WCC Player of the Year, has become the third Zags player to test the professional waters without signing an agent.
Petrusev submitted his papers for early entry into the 2020 NBA Draft, but will do so without the representation of an agent.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all their support," Petrusev said in a statemtn. "It is my dream to one day play at the highest level so, I am entering the 2020 NBA draft, but I am still considering a return to Gonzaga. There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year's NCAA season, as well as the NBA draft, this gives me more time to evaluate that and leave all the options open. I am not hiring an agent and will work directly with Coach Few and Coach Lloyd to make the best decision for my future, staying eligible for the NCAA. Love you, Zag Nation."
Petrusev can retain his collegiate eligibility and have the option to return for his junior season at Gonzaga if he withdraws prior to the NCAA deadline of June 3. NCAA players often go this route to receive feedback from NBA scouts and experts for future professional consideration.
Petrusev is coming off a breakout year for the Zags, earning AP third team All-America honors after leading GU with 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Two of Petrusev's teammates have also announced plans to test NBA waters without signing an agent, including junior forward Corey Kispert and sophomore guard Joel Ayayi.
