Success in the court or field doesn't always equal success in the classroom, but when it comes to Gonzaga, of course it does!
In fact, the university says Graduation Success Rates (GSR) in 2020 show Gonzaga's student-athletes having a GSR score of 98 percent. In addition to that, ten GU teams including the women's basketball team earned a 100 percent graduation success rate.
It's an incredible state that goes beyond the national spotlight of basketball, however.
The women's cross-country, track and field and golf teams have been scoring 100 percent Graduation Success Rates for 16 straight years.
Though there are many factors that go into numbers like that, one of them has to be EDPE 195 - the new athlete orientation class.
"Academics is always a priority for us and our student-athletes know that coming to us," GU's Director of Life Skills Development and former student-athlete Emma Moon said. "Academics is just as important to us as how they do on the field or the court."
Coming into any new environment, especially a college that might be thousands of miles away from your hometown can be intimidating, but it's that intimidation that the class looks to squash for incoming student-athletes. Even those who might be joining the number one-ranked basketball team in the country.
Moon says in the last 13 years that the class has been offered, its success isn't just reflected in those graduation numbers but in the foundation it provides for the student-athletes' next four years of playing and studying.
"We encourage accountability and we encourage them to face adversity and sometimes you're going to stumble a little bit but they know there's a support system there," Moon said.
The class is taught by those within the athletic department and includes collaborations with upperclassmen who help acclimate incoming freshmen to their new lives as student-athletes while also laying a foundation of support as they begin their new journey.
It's a journey that can be a lot, but in their very first semester, through a one-credit course, they can find friends comradery and most of all support.
"I think the support system is the most important thing," Moon said. "This is how we operate as a Zag community, we're excited to have you here as a freshman. This is kind of a family that you've walked into. That's what's helped to build them and that's what's help to keep that cycle going and make sure that the culture is what it is today."