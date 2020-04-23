SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga junior forward Corey Kispert will be testing the professional waters, submitting papers for early entry to the 2020 NBA Draft, but doing so without the representation of an agent.
"After talking with the Gonzaga coaching staff and my family, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process without hiring an agent," Kispert said in a statement. "It's always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand. If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation. Since the day I stepped foot on campus, I have grown so much as a person and as a player, and I thank God every day for GU. Thank you to Coach Few, the entire GU coaching staff, along with the most amazing fans in the country for their support with this decision."
Kispert can retain his collegiate eligibility and have the option to return for his senior season at Gonzaga if he withdraws prior to the NCAA deadline of June 3. NCAA players often go this route to receive feedback from NBA scouts and experts for future professional consideration.
Kispert started all 33 games this past season, led the Zags in minutes played and 3-point percentage and ranked second on the team with 13.9 points per game. He was recently named the DI-AAA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Dream chasing pic.twitter.com/NSMNmaM9lW— Corey Kispert (@corey_kispert) April 23, 2020
