Leslie Lowe
A round of rain and cooler temperatures are expected to usher in our first official day of Fall.  Rain will likely linger through at least mid-day Thursday making the first day of Fall, feel like Fall! Daytime highs will dip into the mid to upper 60's through Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 30's and low to mid 40's. 
 
Don't put the tank tops and flip flops away just yet! High pressure is set to strengthen across the Pacific Northwest through the weekend and next week,  delivering another dose of Summer like weather, with plenty of sunshine and daytime high jumping back into the 70's and 80's.     

