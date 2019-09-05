GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Numerous local/regional good-dog K9s and their handlers took part in some water training Wednesday, along with some other shenanigans.
The Spokane Police Department K9 Unit joined Columbia Basin K9s and several regional partner agencies for some water training exercises hosted by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
"We love dogs so much that we invited other dogs to do some water training with us," the GCSO said.
SPD says the dogs got familiar with boat deployments, swimming to and from the boat after a decoy, and to top it off: soaked up some sun.
Some fun with the doggos and jokes ensued as well. Grant County K9 Grizzly shared a video on Twitter where a Deputy teases K9 Chewbacca by calling him the wrong name, to which K9 Chewbacca takes offense to.
Deputy De La Rosa teasing @ChewbaccaK9 and then calls him Waldo— K9Grizzly (@K9Grizzly) September 5, 2019
(which is K9 Grizzly nick name)... Chewy doesn’t like it!! #whyYouMadBro #chewyChewychewyWALDO #grrrrr #bark #EatASnickersChewy pic.twitter.com/SgnZHIlJXU
SPD additionally poked some fun at themselves with a bald joke to top it off saying, "Now most of the handlers can't wear a hat for a few days from the tender red scalps (it has nothing to do with not having any hair so no wise cracks 😉 😁)."