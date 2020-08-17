Good Humor & RZA have teamed up to create an ice cream jingle for a new era.
The ice cream company and Wu-Tang Clan founder joined forces after Good Humor recently learned more about the origins of the classic ice cream truck song.
"Turkey in the Straw" is over 200 years old and has surprisingly-racist roots, first becoming popular in minstrel shows - yet still can be commonly heard from ice cream trucks today. Some songs using the melody contained highly-offensive and racist lyrics.
RZA created a new ice cream truck jingle, to be made available to ice cream trucks nationwide starting this month. While Good Humor isn't associated with "Turkey in the Straw" or other ice cream truck jingles, it hopes that this movement influences the ice cream industry to remove it from use.
"Good Humor invented the ice cream truck and is the maker of some of today's most iconic ice cream truck treats. And while we have not owned ice cream trucks since 1976, we wanted to be part of the solution and offer ice cream truck drivers a jingle that can bring joy to every community," said Russel Lilly, Senior Director, U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "So, to create a new jingle, we knew we had to team up with the mastermind behind some of the most memorable melodies of our time."
RZA re-imagined the beat with some jazz and hip-hop elements.
"I remember the days when I would hear that iconic ice cream truck jingle outside, and I would drop what I was doing to chase it down for a treat. When I learned about that song's problematic history this summer, I knew I had to get involved and do something about it," said RZA. "I'm excited to share this new jingle with a new era of ice cream truck fans and continue to spread that joy with Good Humor."
For more info, visit: https://www.goodhumor.com/us/en/jingle.html
