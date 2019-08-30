A new report from AAA says the national average gas price on Labor Day should be lower this year, but most of Washington and Idaho won’t see those lower prices.
As of this week, both Washington and Idaho are on AAA’s list of states with the highest average gas prices in the country. Washington has the third place ranking with a state average of approximately $3.20 per gallon of regular gasoline. Idaho has the eighth highest state average price of about $2.80 per gallon.
On the plus side, AAA says Idaho is the state with the biggest drop in gas prices since this time last year. The report says the state average gas dropped by approximately 40 cents since last August.
AAA forecasts a gas price drop for the Inland Northwest in the coming months.