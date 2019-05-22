SPOKANE, Wash. - Paving work continues on the North Spokane Corridor but drivers are in for some pretty major closures as well.
Pictures tweeted by The Washington State Department of Transportation Wednesday showed paving efforts continuing.
However, later this year, Wellesley Avenue from Market Street to Freya Street will begin a three-year closure. This means residents in the Hillyard and Morgan Acres neighborhoods will have to drive about one mile north or south to find an alternative street to travel east or west.
Wellesley is slated to be completed in late 2022, with the goal of opening a new stretch of the corridor between Freya and Wellesley. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, this will add about 1.5 miles of new freeway.
A number of permanent closures will also be coming to streets in the area including Bridgeport, Fairview, Cleveland, Grace, Marietta and Jackson Avenues. This means drivers' only option to cross east and west will be Francis, Euclid, Carlisle and Upriver Drive.
Several other projects will continue in 2020 including realignment of BNSF railroad tracks, paving from Columbia Street to the Spokane River and construction of a raised roadway over the Spokane Community College parking lot.
The WSDOT will be holding an open house on Thursday, May 30 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Northeast Community Center at 4001 N. Cook St to discuss the upcoming closures, the North Spokane Corridor and the Sun Trail.