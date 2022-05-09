SPOKANE, Wash. - A good Samaritan rushed to help Spokane Police in a volatile arrest of an armed felon on Sunday after seeing an officer struggling to disarm and handcuff the man.
According to police, officers were responding to a call of a couple arguing in a parked car and possible drug use. After speaking to the pair and investigating their history, they learned the man, 29-year-old Kyle Sundeen, had an outstanding felony warrant for attempt to elude.
Sundeen acknowledged he was aware of the warrant, after which officers attempted to handcuff him. Sundeen resisted and attempted to flee, and officers noticed a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, as well as a knife.
The woman, 29-year-old Jordan Charbonneau, had been told multiple times to stay put in the car. While Sundeen was resisting, she ignored the order and exited the vehicle. While one of the officers wrestled with Sundeen, the woman grabbed another officer from behind and shoved him to the ground.
The shoved officer was able to restrain Charbonneau and prevent her from fleeing, however she appeared to experience a medical issue. The officer stopped his attempt to handcuff her and remained with her to ensure she was stable and was unable to aid the officer struggling with Sundeen.
Sundeen continued to struggle, and a neighbor who had witnessed the scuffle ran out and asked if police needed help. The officer warned Sundeen had a gun, but the man still quickly assisted the officer, disarming Sundeen and tossing the gun and knife away from them and holding Sundeen down so the officer could finally get the handcuffs on.
Once detained, Sundeen informed officers Charbonneau, who was losing consciousness, had taken multiple counterfeit pills earlier. Officers administered Narcan while waiting for paramedics to arrive, after which she was transported to a local hospital.
Sundeen, a convicted felon, was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. The gun he'd had on him was also stolen from a vehicle.
Along with his prior warrant, police arrested Sundeen and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest.
Charbonneau was charged with third-degree assault.
In a release on the incident, police said, "SPD thanks the neighbor for his bravery in assisting police in apprehending an armed and combative subject."