AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is hailing some young men as heroes after they jumped in to help a deputy who was put into a headlock while struggling with a DUI suspect.
According to a post from the KCSO, Deputy Elliott was off duty and driving her marked patrol car home Saturday, July 18 around 1 a.m. when she was flagged down in Auburn regarding an intoxicated man who had just caused a multiple-vehicle collision.
She first checked on all occupants and made sure everyone was okay, when a woman whose car was hit told the deputy the man at fault for the crash was drunk and trying to walk away from the scene.
Deputy Elliott called for the man to stop, but he kept trying to stumble away before she jogged up to him, grabbed on to him and advised him that he wasn't free to leave and was being detained. He turned around in a fighting stance and a struggle began before Deputy Elliott got him onto to the ground and called for help on the radio.
The suspect then suddenly wrapped his arms around Deputy Elliott's neck, put her in a headlock and began squeezing. She was struggling to get out of the hold, but luckily didn't lose consciousness.
That's when some good Samaritans stepped in. Deputy Elliott heard several men's voices yelling "get off of her," before the group of young men jumped on the suspect and struggled with him as the deputy got free. The young men held the suspect's shoulders and legs to the ground, allowing Deputy Elliott to handcuff the man.
"Deputy Elliott sustained scrapes and bruising but thankfully she was not seriously injured," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "We cannot thank these five young men enough for coming to Deputy Elliott's rescue. They quite possibly saved her life. The photo was taken just a few minutes after the teens helped her. Moms and Dads, you should be proud of these kids!"
The suspect was arrested for felon assault of an officer and DUI and booked into jail by Auburn Police. Authorities say the suspect had several other warrants for his arrest including for DUI, driving with license suspended and failure to have an ignition interlock.
The Sheriff's Office included a picture of Deputy Elliott sharing an embrace with the young men following the incident. They prefaced the story acknowledging no one was wearing masks, but asked users to keep reading prior to the judgement as they wanted to describe the incident further and share their appreciation for the good Samaritans.
