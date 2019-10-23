Remember when, even 10-15 years ago, you'd print out directions to a destination and feel like an 1800s frontiersman blindly exploring new land on your journey out of town to a Bruce Springsteen concert?
These days, paper maps might as well be drawn with a quill pen. All the travel information you need is in the palm of your hand and this week, Google announced they will also tell you about police speed traps.
The latest update of Google Maps allows drivers to report police speed traps and speed cameras.
Sound familiar?
It's nothing new, really. Waze has been allowing users to do this for quite some time, but Google owns Waze and will now allow their users to do the same.
It's something that has been received with some concern from law enforcement nationwide. However, we spoke with Trooper Jeff Sevigney with the Washington State Patrol who said if it gets people to slow down, he doesn't have a problem with it, as long as people use it legally and not while driving, something Google certainly echoes.
You can tell other drivers about police activity simply by tapping on the plus sign in the app and adding a report.
If you open up your Google Maps app and don't see the option yet, give it a few days. Google just rolled out the app and said it could take a little time to reach all users.
