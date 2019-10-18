SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is fast approaching and if you're worried about showing up to your costume party dressed the same as someone else, Google might be able to help you out.
Google has released a list of the top Halloween costumes around the country. This also includes a look at the top costumes around specific cities, including Spokane.
So what's the top costume around Spokane this year? Believe it or not, Google says 'Mermaid' comes in at number one. Here's a look at Google's top five costumes for the Spokane are:
- Mermaid
- Stranger Things
- Rabbit
- Pirate
- Shark
For comparison, here's Google's top ten Halloween costumes across the country:
- It
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
Google's list will also let you search for costumes, see the popularity of that costume, browse costumes and more.
Have a safe and happy Halloween.
