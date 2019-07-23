UPDATE:
One home and two garages are deemed a total loss following a fire on Gordon Ave. and Division St.
Firefighters on scene say the official cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews are looking at a downed power line behind one of the garages.
Crews says it's possible the power line ignited a fire in the first garage that then spread to the home and another garage.
A second home sustained minor burn damage on the outside.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion as a precaution.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Gordon Ave. is closed down near Division St. as Spokane firefighters investigate what caused a home to catch fire early Tuesday evening.
Witnesses on scene say they heard a loud boom that sounded like mortar going off before the fire started.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.