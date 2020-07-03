Tonight we will look for mostly clear skies with a light wind in place. Temperatures overnight will push down into the low 50's.
4th of July tomorrow looks perfect! We are expecting mostly sunny skies with a light wind in place. The exception will be the chance for breezy conditions to develop across the basin. Temperatures are expected to hit just about where they should be for this time of the year. That means upper 70's for Spokane. It is possible for some spotty showers to develop over the mountains, so if you have plans to camp bring the rain gear. By the time we are seeing fireworks we will look for calm winds, mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60's.
