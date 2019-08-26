We are looking at a beautiful start to the week with nothing but blue skies! Today we will expect a calm to light wind to accompany the sunshine. Temperatures in Spokane should top out in the low 80's. Tonight, look for clear skies and temperatures down to the low 50's.
For Tuesday, the sunshine and dry weather are sticking around. We will look for a warm up this week with temperatures topping out into the upper 80's tomorrow. Temperatures by mid-week are expected to rise into the 90's. That means shorts for the kids as they head back to school! Above average temperatures are expected into Labor Day weekend, making for the perfect time to hit the lake!