This morning we do have some spotty snow showers moving across the Inland Northwest with the bulk pushing across North Idaho and into Montana. If you come across the snow please be ready to slow it down out there! Otherwise, we are kicking off a beautiful week today with mostly sunny skies and a calm to light wind in place. Our temperatures should be about seasonal with our daytime highs looking like they could top out slightly above average (low 40's) and our overnight lows pushing slightly below average, (low 20's).
We have high pressure building back in which will give us mostly dry conditions this week. To get the morning going Tuesday we are keeping the possibility for some patchy freezing fog in the forecast. Another day of mostly sunny skies is expected so get outside and enjoy! Our next chance for precipitation looks to be Saturday night into Sunday here in Spokane.
