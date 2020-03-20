Today is another great day to go for a walk or shoot some hoops outside, maybe even just hang out on the patio with an ice cold beverage! We are looking at temperatures moving into the mid to upper 50's with sunshine expected. Winds should be light. All in all it will be a quiet day with mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures hover around freezing.
Heading through the weekend we are continuing to look good outside! The sun will continue to shine. Temperatures will stay in the 50's. Please get out and enjoy the fresh air in the backyard because early next week we have changes on the way with unsettled weather set to strike.
