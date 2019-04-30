"He's a whole new speed of hero."
A trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, set to hit theaters on Nov. 8, has been released by Paramount Pictures.
The trailer for the live-action animated action comedy features Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as nemesis "Dr. Robotnik," and James Marsden as Green Hills Sheriff Tom Wachowski. It is also set to Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise."
The film is based on the video game franchise published by Sega.
"A cop in the rural town of Green Hills will help Sonic escape from the government who is looking to capture him," an IMDB plot summary reads.
The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and has producers from "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.
Gotta go FAST! Check out the new poster for Sonic The Hedgehog, in theatres this November! Watch the new trailer now: https://t.co/NbITGxavhF pic.twitter.com/bZ66lRUNe2— Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 30, 2019