BOISE, Idaho – Lori McCann has been appointed to replace Aaron Von Ehlinger and fill the legislative District 6 seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Ehlinger, accused of raping a 19-year-old intern, resigned 'following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be expelled for conduct unbecoming of a legislator.'
Rep. Aaron Von Ehlinger has resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be expelled for conduct unbecoming of a legislator. #idpol #idleg— Colin Nash (@colinmnash) April 29, 2021
McCann, mother of four, started her term Monday and is set to remain in the seat until the next general election.
McCann is a 50-year resident of Nez Perce County. She graduated from Lewiston High School and the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s degree in education.
She worked as a professor at Lewis Clark State College and helped run her family’s law office as well as the family-owned McCann Ranch and Livestock Co. and a family-owned residential and commercial rental business.