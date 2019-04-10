IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little has declared a state of emergency for Idaho County following "extraordinary spring flooding."
Within the proclamation, it states that the flooding has "created threats to life, property and public infrastructure." It has also obstructed "state and local roadways creating treacherous travel conditions.
The declaration of a state of emergency allows for the authorization for state government resources to assist in efforts to deal with the flooding in Idaho.
The state of emergency will be in effect for 30 days unless terminated or modified or unless it is extended for further 30-day-increments.