BOISE, Idaho - Gov. Brad Little said state employees will get four hours of paid leave if they have received, or receive, the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Little, this benefits comes at no cost to taxpayers.
Lieutenant Gov. Janice McGeachin said that's not the case.
"Brad wants you to believe that giving state employees paid time off won't cost taxpayers any money, but this simply isn't true," McGeachin tweeted. "State employees are paid by taxpayers. The real question is why is he spending taxpayer money to interfere in people's personal health decisions?"
"I encourage private employers to consider offering their employees the same benefit," Little tweeted. "The COVID-19 vaccine is our best tool to protect jobs, strengthen our workforce, and save lives."