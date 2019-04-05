BOISE - Governor Brad Little has vetoed Senate Bill 1159 and plans to veto House Bill 296.
Together, if passed, these bills would have tightened the voter initiate process.
"Although S 1159 and its companion, H 296, attempt to give rural Idahoans a greater voice the initiative process, I believe these bills could give a lone federal judge the only voice in defining out initiative process. I cannot in good conscience let that happen," Little said in a release.
Under Senate Bill 1159, Idaho residents would have to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in 32 of 35 districts in six months. It also requires a fiscal note and possible funding source for the proposed law.
Opponents had said those rules made the ballot initiative impossible and violated the Idaho Constitution.
It's companion bill, House Bill 296, requires residents to gather signatures from 24 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts in nine months. It also requires 10 percent of registered voters and a funding source.
Current rules require signatures from 6 percent of voters in 18 districts in 18 months.
"I appreciate the enormous outpouring of opinion from both sides of this issue. I have done the best I can to listen to my fellow Idahoans - those vocal and those generally quiet," Little said.