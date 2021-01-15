OREGON - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown tweeted that last night, Operation Warp Speed confirmed that states won't be receiving increased shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from the national stockpile next week because there isn't a federal reserve of doses.
"I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration," Gov. Brown tweeted. "I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences."
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined the conversation on Twitter and said: "Governors were told repeatedly by @HHSgov there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it'd be released to increase supply of vaccine. It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception."
