THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 237 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO LEWIS NEZ PERCE IN NORTH IDAHO BENEWAH BONNER BOUNDARY KOOTENAI LATAH SHOSHONE IN WASHINGTON THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON GRANT IN EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON ADAMS LINCOLN IN NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON CHELAN DOUGLAS OKANOGAN IN NORTHEAST WASHINGTON FERRY PEND OREILLE SPOKANE STEVENS IN SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON ASOTIN GARFIELD WHITMAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AIRWAY HEIGHTS, ANATONE, ASOTIN, ATHOL, BAYVIEW, BLANCHARD, BONNERS FERRY, BREWSTER, BRIDGEPORT, CALDER, CAREYWOOD, CASHMERE, CHELAN, CHENEY, CHEWELAH, CLARK FORK,, CLARKSTON, COEUR D'ALENE, COLFAX, COLVILLE, CONCONULLY, COULEE CITY, CRAIGMONT, CULDESAC, CURLEW, CUSICK, DANVILLE, DAVENPORT, DEARY, DEER PARK, DIAMOND LAKE, DOUGLAS, EAST WENATCHEE, EASTPORT, ENTIAT, EPHRATA, GENESEE, GIFFORD, HAYDEN, INCHELIUM, IONE, JULIAETTA, KAMIAH, KELLER, KELLOGG, KENDRICK, KETTLE FALLS, LA CROSSE, LAPWAI, LAURIER, LEAVENWORTH, LEWISTON, LIBERTY LAKE, MANSON, MATTAWA, MAZAMA, MEDICAL LAKE, METALINE FALLS, METHOW, MOSCOW, MOSES LAKE, MOYIE SPRINGS, MULLAN, NAPLES, NEWPORT, NEZPERCE, NORTHPORT, OAKESDALE, ODESSA, OKANOGAN, OMAK, OROVILLE, OSBURN, OTHELLO, PECK, PINEHURST, PLAIN, PLUMMER, POMEROY, PORTHILL, POST FALLS, POTLATCH, PRIEST RIVER, PULLMAN, QUINCY, RATHDRUM, REARDAN, REPUBLIC, RITZVILLE, ROCKFORD, ROSALIA, ROYAL CITY, SANDPOINT, SMELTERVILLE, SPOKANE, SPRAGUE, SPRINGDALE, ST MARIES, TENSED, TWISP, UNIONTOWN, WALLACE, WASTUCNA, WATERVILLE, WENATCHEE, WILBUR, WINCHESTER, WINTHROP, AND WORLEY.