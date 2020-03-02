On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee said a team from the Center for Disease Control are in Washington state working with the Washington State Department of Health investigating the six deaths and 13 cases of COVID-19.
Gov. Inslee said he is asking the state legislature to designate $100-million in the 2020 budget for coronavirus response. The state is also trying to find locations that can handle isolation as they expect the number of cases to grow. The state is currently able to test 100 people per-day for the virus.
Gov. Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health are emphasizing that people who are sick should stay home along with washing your hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
They said people over the age of 60-years-old with underlying health concerns should consider avoiding socializing and people should be prepared for the possibility of large events to get canceled.
