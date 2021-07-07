...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CASCADE GAPS...THE
COLUMBIA BASIN...SPOKANE AREA AND PALOUSE...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather
Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone
676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade
Valleys (Zone 677).
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized
gusts 35 to 40 mph around Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Vantage.
* Relative Humidities: 13 to 25 percent.
* Impacts: Hot, dry, and gusty winds will increase the risk for
rapid fire spread in the afternoon and early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&