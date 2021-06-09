OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that Cami Feek would be taking over as the Commissioner of the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD).
She was appointed acting commissioner in February after former Commissioner Suzi Levine left to work for the Biden-Harris administration.
Feek has also worked as the acting commissioner in 2018 and worked as the deputy commisioner and CEO for the past three years. She was hired to ESD as the first program director of the newly developed Paid Family and Medical Leave program, overseeing the successful launch of the nation’s first state paid leave program with no previously existing infrastructure.
“I first started working with Cami through her leadership on the nation’s best Paid Family and Medical Leave program and I was impressed with her knowledge, compassion and ability to work with a variety of divergent stakeholders," Inslee said. "She is a dedicated public servant who knows how crucial workforce development and retraining is to workers and to the economy.
"Cami will continue to prioritize connecting employers with a strong workforce and ensure families and individuals experiencing job loss have the resources they need. Her leadership through the COVID pandemic and strong advocacy on behalf of ESD employees, claimants, and job-seekers has further demonstrated her ability to move ESD into a new phase. I look forward to continuing to work with her and having her join my cabinet."
Feeks resume includes over 25 years of work within state government. She first worked for the Washington Department of General Administration, now the Department of Enterprise Services.
“From my first day at the ESD, I’ve felt honored and humbled to be a leader in this agency," Feek said. "Having dedicated my life to public service, I see this as a unique opportunity to lead an amazing team committed to making positive impacts and real progress for people in communities across Washington – at a time this is most needed."
"There is no doubt that it has been a difficult time for all of us, and I go into this role with my eyes wide open. ESD is a continuous learning organization, and I am committed to applying all we’ve learned in this crisis to increasing equitable access to our many services and improving the experience for our customers.”
Feek says she actively works to include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion principles in every team she leads. She founded the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group at ESD, winning the agency the Outstanding Agency Award from the Rainbow & Inclusion Network.
Feek earned her bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College where she also earned a four-year varsity letter in soccer.