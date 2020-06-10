TACOMA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has announced a new independent investigation will look into the case of Manuel Ellis, a Tacoma man who died while being restrained on the ground by police.
"I have become convinced that the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis and the county prosecutor should not review the investigation and make charging decisions. Instead, there must be a new investigation and charging decision made independent of Pierce County law enforcement," Inslee said in part in a statement on Wednesday, June 10.
Inslee went on to say that he came to the conclusion along with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson after the county prosecutor informed the state that Pierce County Sheriff's officers were at the scene when Ellis was detained and died. In light of that information, the county prosecutor believes she has an irreconcilable conflict that would preclude her office from handling the case.
Inslee's office was also informed that a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to a call for assistance and was also briefly at the scene while Ellis was alive.
It has not yet been determined who will conduct the independent investigation and who will make charging decisions. However, Inslee said the state will ensure the work is done free of conflicts of interest.
"Finally, I want to offer my apologies to Mr. Ellis' family who now will have to wait longer for the fair and thorough investigation this case demands and which they deserve," Inslee said.
