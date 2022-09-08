OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 8, Governor Jay Inslee announced the rescission of all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency by Oct. 31 this year.
Of the 85 emergency orders issued during the pandemic, roughly three-quarters have been lifted already. Of those remaining, 13 health care related orders will end on Oct. 27, and the final 10 will be lifted Oct. 31.
“We’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”
The statewide mask mandate issued by the Department of Health will remain in place for health care and long-term care settings, as well as some correctional facilities. Gov. Inslee reports he is looking into options to ensure protections for workers who choose to wear a mask in their workplace.
Vaccination requirements for healthy care and education workers will end, but employers have the choice to continue requiring them in their workplace. COVID-19 vaccination will remain a condition of employment for most Washington state agencies.
At present, COVID-19 continues to kill more than 300 people a day nationally, with around 10 deaths a day in Washington state alone. The virus remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history, with over 1,040,000 deaths since Feb. 2020. Because of this, public health leaders will continue to emphasize the importance of vaccines and other safety measures to keep communities safe.
“Governor Inslee’s rescission of these remaining emergency orders marks an important transition for the state of Washington, but that does not mean that COVID-19 is not in our state anymore,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “We must move forward from a pandemic response to adapting our behaviors to coexist with the COVID-19 virus. Through the continued diligence of Washingtonians, combined with access to resources like the Say Yes! COVID Test program, WA Notify, and Care-A-Van, we will continue our path to recovery.”
While Washington was the first state with a reported case of COVID-10, the protection measures enacted resulted in one of the lowest per capita death rates in the nation.
State legislators also approved significant relief measures for businesses and households facing difficulties due to the pandemic. These included measures such as expanded unemployment benefits, rent assistances, an eviction moratorium, utility assistance, and small business grants.
“I can’t express enough how grateful I am for all the health care workers, public health teams, and other frontline workers who have helped save thousands of lives during the past two years and will continue to support our communities in staying safe and healthy,” said Inslee.