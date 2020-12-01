WASHINGTON - Gov. Jay Inslee announced an additional $70 million for businesses grants, with $50 million being for the third round of the Working Washington Small Business grants.
The application opens early this week, and the application and additional information will be posted here.
The grants are prioritized for:
- Small businesses with annual revenues of $5 or less in 2019.
- Businesses most impacted by the recent public health measures as well as those that have experienced "significant, cumulative impact."
- Examples: Full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and music/event venues.
- Certain non profits may be eligible if they have a primary business activity that falls into a similar category as noted above.
- If Commerce is able to fund all eligible applicants from the priority pool, and funds remain, grants may be provided for businesses or non profits who have an annual revenue of more than $5 million.
What the grant pays for:
- Maximum grant award will be $20,000.
- The grant can only cover expenses or costs incurred due to COVID-19 and that were necessary to continue business operations.
How to apply:
- The application portal will open early this week.
- Priority will be given to applications received by Dec. 10.
Here's what information you'll need to apply:
- Applicant W-9 Request for Taxpayer Identification Number
- Copy of valid, government-issued photo ID
- For tribal-member owned businesses: License or certiﬁcation if business activity is conducted outside the tribal jurisdiction; letter or certiﬁcation from the tribe recognizing you as a business if business activity is within the tribal jurisdiction.
- Copy of 2019 Tax Return or other confirmation of Business Gross Revenues for 2019.For businesses with a physical location, evidence of that location, such as lease, tax statement, utility bill, etc.
- NAICS code or clear description of your primary business activity. A NAICS code is helpful, but not necessary. If you have never used a NAICS code, you can learn more here: What is a NAICS Code? and explore NAICS codes to see which one fits your business.
