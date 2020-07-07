Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued an apology for comments made by his cousin regarding Seattle protesters. The comments made by Detective Mark Brown are being investigated by the King County Sheriff's Office.
Brown was put on leave after Facebook posts of his surfaced that ridiculed protesters who were struck by a car on a closed freeway, with one being killed. One of the posts reportedly read "all lives splatter."
"I'm deeply disappointed and totally reject the language of my cousin Mike Brown who made inflammatory comments about recent protests," Gov. Inslee said in a statement on Twitter. "The language is unacceptable and just flat wrong, particularly from a law enforcement officer, as we try to heal the divisions of our community."
Brown has been with the sheriff's office for more than four decades. The Facebook posts on his account were no longer publicly available Monday afternoon, but screen shots on social media showed the posts making jokes about protesters catching COVID-19 from the hood of a car as well as about the shooting death of a man near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle.
“We value all members of our community and are committed to serving everyone equally, with dignity and respect," Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said in a news release. "I will take swift action to thoroughly investigate when the conduct of Sheriff’s Office members fails to reflect our core values and violates Sheriff’s Office policy.”
Dawit Kelete drove his car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators, part of the Black Lives Matter movement protesting racial inequality and police violence. The car hit two people and sped away about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.
A 24-year-old woman was killed, while a 32-year-old woman was reportedly in serious condition.
A judge on Monday set a $1.2 million bail for Kelete.
