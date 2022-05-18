Inslee mask mandate ends next month

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Roger Rogoff as the director of the brand-new Office of Independent Investigations Wednesday. 

The new office, which is the first of it's kind in the nation, was approved last year and aims to provide unbiased independent and thorough investigation into the use of deadly force by Washington police. 

Rogoff has nearly three decades of experience in the criminal justice system in King County serving in several different roles. He also worked with Microsoft's legal team in data privacy and public safety. 

He starts in his new role with the state on June 16. 

