OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says a pay raise for over 5,000 government workers will be canceled, and announced a program requiring thousands more to begin taking occasional furlough days.
According to Inslee's office, most state employees are scheduled to receive a 3% general wage increase approved by Legislature last year. But under Inslee's new directive, cabinet agencies will cancel the pay raise for agency directors, Exempt Management Service and Washington Management Service employees, and all other exempt employees earning more than $53,000 annually.
Inslee says this population includes nearly 5,600 general government employees and many of the state's highest paid.
“COVID-19 has hit our state hard and our economy has taken a severe hit as a result. These are very difficult decisions but they are necessary to address the financial shortfall that we are facing,” Inslee said. “Every day state employees serve the people of Washington with dedication, and these actions do not reflect on that commitment or quality of their work. In this current financial situation, everyone needs to make sacrifices and we know this will not be easy. I know that our state will come out of these difficult times stronger than ever.”
Mostly, state agency executive and senior-level managers and mid-level managers across state government will be affected by the pay raise cancellation.
Other union-represented and non-represented classified employees will still receive wage increases.
Inslee says starting no later than June 28, over 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25. After July, employees will be required to take one furlough day per month.
The furlough plan exempts those in critical positions for which the state would have to bring in relief help to cover for a furloughed employee. Employees will also be allowed to take voluntary unpaid furloughs.
Inslee's office estimates these actions will save the state Near General Fund about $55 million over the next year. Gov. Inslee also urged other agencies not under his authority - including higher education institutions, the Legislature, courts and separately elected officials - to adopt similar measures, which could save another estimated $91 million.
“This was a very difficult decision. We know the furloughs will put additional pressure on all employees as they will need to help shoulder additional work and responsibilities in the short-term,” said David Schumacher, director of the state Office of Financial Management. “We also recognize that furloughs and not extending the general wage increase to all employees will cause financial hardship for some state employees.”
The governor is directing agencies to seek an approved plan under the SharedWork program with Employment Security Department to provide some financial support for furloughed employees.
