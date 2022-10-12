Gov. Inslee declares all state ferries be renamed after Mariners players during playoff run

WASHINGTON - As the Mariners continue their playoff run, Governor Jay Inslee has declared all state ferries temporarily be renamed after players.
The names go into place on Oct. 13 and will remain that way as long as the Mariners remain in the postseason.
"We are so proud of our Mariners for finally breaking our playoff drought and giving our fans the excitement of postseason baseball!" Inslee said.
Here's the list of the names:
- Cathlamet: M/V Diego Castillo
- Chelan: M/V J.P. Crawford
- Chetzemoka: M/V Marco Gonzales
- Chimacum: M/V Carlos Santana
- Issaquah: M/V Paul Sewald
- Kaleetan: M/V Adam Frazier
- Kennewick: M/V Dylan Moore
- Kitsap: M/V Los Bomberos
- Kittitas: M/V Mitch Haniger
- Puyallup: M/V Ty "Vive Le" France
- Salish: M/V Andres Muñoz
- Samish: M/V Logan Gilbert
- Sealth: M/V Robbie Ray
- Spokane: M/V Luis "La Piedra" Castillo
- Suquamish: M/V The Skipper Scott Servais
- Tacoma: M/V Mariners "Good Vibes Only"
- Tillikum: M/V George Kirby
- Tokitae: M/V Jarred Kelenic
- Walla Walla: M/V Juliooooooooooo
- Wenatchee: M/V Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh
- Yakima: M/V Eugenio Suárez